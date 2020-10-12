Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Souvenir shop owners retire early as cruise ship ban costs Hawke's Bay $32m

3 minutes to read

Party over: A few businesses in Napier are hurting, as the lack of cruise tourists bites. Photo / File

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Mathilde Castagna

John Jessares was considering retiring and closing his souvenir shop that adorned Napier's main street for nearly 20 years.

But with no cruise ships set to arrive at the city's port this season, and 85

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.