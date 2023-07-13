The incident on State Highway 1 occurred earlier this morning, north of Bluff.

Police have confirmed one person has died after a crash in Southland involving a car and a truck.

The incident on State Highway 1 occurred earlier this morning north of Bluff - near the intersection with Stanley Township Rd.

Police responded to the crash around 6.10am, the road ended up blocked off to all motorists.

“Please avoid the area and delay your travel at this time,” a statement from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency read at the time.

“No detour is currently available.”

Police said the two-vehicle crash is subject to inquiries by the Serious Crash Unit.