Social housing built by Hastings Boys’ High School (HBHS) students throughout the year is one step closer to helping the community after being removed from the school site.

The Year 13 students are involved in the Building Academy, a building and construction industry training organisation (BCITO) accredited building course.

The three houses will be temporarily placed at the Brittons House Movers yard in Maraekākaho, before being relocated to Willowpark Rd in Hastings in March next year.

The project started in 2022 with 13 students and progressed to have 17 students this year.

This group finished a three-bedroom house from the previous year and built two houses with two bedrooms of their own.

Building Academy coordinator Salla Delport said it was great to see the first of the three houses be placed on the truck.

“The students do everything, from the ground up, from the sub-floor, right through, the only thing they do not do is the roof, plastering and painting,” Delport, the head of the technology department at HBHS, said.

Kāinga Ora regional director East North Island Naomi Whitewood (Ngāti Porou, Ngāpuhi) said the homes were a game-changer for students, schools and communities.

“The partnership is a great example of the school and government agencies working together in a way that benefits the students and the Hastings community,” she said.

Delport said it was a “no-brainer” to give the students a taste of a construction career and real job site experience.

“There are real opportunities out there if you have got the ability and inclination to work with your hands and to problem solve,” he said.

Out of the 17 students who took part this year, 14 have already been employed in the building or construction industry.

The programme is set to continue next year and give another group of students a similar work experience and teach them the skills needed to gain employment after school.

