Hundreds of SkyCity Auckland workers will walk off the job tonight

as they fight for better pay.

The workers want to be paid the living wage but instead 90 per cent of staff have been offered a pay rise of between 4 and 6 per cent, which was well below inflation, Unite Union advocate Mike Treen said.

"[It's] effectively a pay cut."

The strike begins at 6pm, with a picket line outside SkyCity's Auckland Casino.

Supporters are welcome, Treen said.

Under the Living Wage Movement Aotearoa, to become living wage accredited employers must pay all workers and contractors a living wage - with no changes to employment conditions or working hours - and ensure employees have access to a union.



The living wage hourly rate for 2022/23 is $23.65 and comes into effect on September 1. The minimum wage for those aged over 16 in New Zealand is $21.20.



SkyCity's failure on the living wage was a "disgrace", Treen said.



"This hotel employer is the only major one in the industry refusing to pay a living wage.



"It is also disgraceful that on the company's 25th anniversary, staff who started on day one are paid the same hourly rate as those just starting at the company for the same job.



"There are almost zero rewards for service."

SkyCity Entertainment Group this week reported a $33.6 million loss for 2022, thanks to last year's long lockdown.

Its Auckland operations were closed for 107 days during the Delta-outbreak sparked lockdown.

No dividend was announced when the company's results were posted to the NZX on Thursday, but hopes were expressed that payments to shareholders could resume next year.

But Treen said the latest results were no reason workers should miss out.

"The company may have lost a few million dollars last year but they have a virtual license to print money and have rewarded shareholders with several billion dollars over the last few decades.



"It's time for workers to get their fair share."