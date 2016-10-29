Sir Colin Meads and Sir Brian Lochore chat before the Lochore Cup final at Te Kuiti. Photo / Photosport

Rugby great Sir Colin Meads was on hand to watch his beloved King Country Rams take on North Otago in today's Lochore Cup final.

Sir Colin, 80, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August.

But the sporting legend still came out to support the Rams - who are managed by his son Glynn - in their unsuccessful tilt at the Heartland Championship cup named after his great mate and former team-mate Sir Brian Lochore.

North Otago ruled supreme 44-22 in the clash at Te Kuiti.

Sir Brian presented the trophy named after him to the victorious North Otago team.

Veteran rugby commentator Keith Quinn tweeted this afternoon on Sir Colin's attendance: "Wonderful to see via TV the great Colin Meads sitting with BJLochore at the Lochore Cup final today in Te Kuiti."

Further south, Wanganui host Buller in today's Meads Cup final in Whanganui.

The Lochore Cup is contested by the teams which finish fifth to eighth after the round robin phase of the Heartland Championship. The Meads Cup is contested by teams who finish in the top four.

Sir Colin's King Country provincial career spanned 18 seasons (1955-72) and 139 games, running almost parallel to his celebrated 1957-71 career with the All Blacks.

He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer after six months of ill-health.

Earlier this month Sir Colin broke his media silence since being diagnosed with cancer - to win tickets to Justin Bieber in a competition on radio station ZM.

The phone call came during a segment called The Fame Game, where listeners try to get the most famous person they know to call the hosts.

Breakfast hosts Fletch, Vaughan and Megan were left stunned when they took the call.

"I'm Sir Colin Meads and I've got a granddaughter who wants to see Justin Bieber," said Sir Colin.

"She's me granddaughter ... and a very nice one at that."

The hosts then asked if Sir Colin was familiar with Bieber.

"I know, I've seen him singing. I do know Justin Bieber, not personally. But I've seen him on TV."

They also asked if he would consider attending the show with his granddaughter.

"I'm not well enough to but no doubt she'll be taking her boyfriend or her mother or her sister."