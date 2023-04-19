A worker at an adult store has been injured after jumping on the bonnet of a car in an attempt to stop alleged thieves from getting away with stolen goods.

Police rushed to the scene about 3.30pm today after reports of shoplifting on Angelsea St, central Hamilton, a spokesperson said.

A worker at a local store told the Herald the person hit by the car was a shop worker trying to stop the alleged thief.

A witness from a nearby shop said a woman working at adult store Peaches and Cream pursued the alleged thief to their getaway car.

“The [person] jumped on the bonnet and then they slammed on the brakes and she fell off and hit her head,” the witness said.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one person was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

Police said an offender or offenders had not yet been found.



