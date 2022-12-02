Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand|Crime

She’s 76, a pensioner, landlord, and churchgoer. Is she also an arsonist?

23 minutes to read
By
Alex Spence

Investigations editor

When a rental property in Dargaville caught fire for the second time in one day, the insurance company blamed the landlord. She tells Investigations Editor Alex Spence she has been wrongly accused but can’t afford

