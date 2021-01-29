Website of the Year

New Zealand

Seven people injured after car comes off the road near Taupō

2 minutes to read

Seven people were injured after a car came off the road near Taupō. Photo / File

NZ Herald

The long weekend has started with a number of crashes in the North Island, including a one-car crash that injured seven people near Taupō this morning.

The seven people were injured after a car came off the road in Waipunga this morning.

The crash happened on the Thermal Explorer Highway, near Pohokura Rd, a police spokesperson said.

Police were called at 9.10am, with the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter also in attendance.

However, all patients were in moderate condition and treated at the scene by St John. None needed to be taken to the hospital.

The central North Island crash follows a late-night collision in West Auckland on Friday that left two people injured - one seriously.

Emergency services and police were called to a two-vehicle collision on Fred Taylor Drive, near the intersection with Kākano Rd, just after 10pm on Friday.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Fred Taylor Drive, in Massey, just after 10pm. Photo / Hayden Woodward
"It appears both drivers were injured - one seriously," a police spokeswoman said.

The other driver suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Photos from the scene show one of the vehicles against a fence of a nearby property. The vehicle's bonnet and bumper is crumpled.

The other car came to a stop on the road and sports a cracked windshield.

A section of Fred Taylor Drive was closed off as authorities worked at the scene.

And in a separate incident, a car has flipped off Auckland's southwestern motorway, injuring a driver.

Police at the scene of a crash on Auckland's south-western motorway, near Mt Roskill. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Emergency services were called to a crash on the southwestern motorway, near Mt Roskill, about 12.30am on Saturday.

A car had come off the motorway near the May Rd overbridge.

The circumstances of the crash are not yet known. It is understood the driver suffered minor injuries.