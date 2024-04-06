Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Home / New Zealand
Premium

He conquered booze and crime to build a multimillion-dollar empire

11 minutes to read
David Fisher
By
David Fisher

Senior writer, NZ Herald

Robbie Allen came from the humblest of troubled backgrounds. He now owns a fleet of trucks — and another of incredible cars. He told journalist David Fisher success arrived after he found sobriety.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.