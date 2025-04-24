Search your family: World War 1 roll of honour - Anzac Day interactive

By the end of WW1 more than 18,000 New Zealanders had died.

This Anzac Day interactive commemorates those WW1 deaths.

Click on individual soldier figures to see their names, ranks and units, as well as where and how they died.

Search your family members by name

More than 18,000 New Zealanders lost their lives in World War 1.

You can find out more about them in this interactive graphic: it commemorates 17,767 WW1 deaths recorded by Auckland Museum.

Click on the soldier figures below to see their names, ranks and units, as well as where and how they died - and how many other NZ troops were killed that day.

Did you lose whānau in WW1? You can search for individual soldiers by name, or jump to major campaigns like Gallipoli or Passchendaele, marked in red.

The information in this interactive was extracted from the Online Cenotaph on April 10, 2025.

It was established by Auckland Museum in 1996 as a roll of honour for New Zealanders who died in WW1 and WW2 - and has since evolved into much more.

The Auckland Roll of Honour (WWI) in the Auckland Museum WWI Hall of Memories

Victoria Passau, Online Cenotaph and Enquiry Services Manager said “Over the last 30 years the Cenotaph has developed into a quite comprehensive database of New Zealand service personnel from the South African war until today.”

Passau noted coverage after the Vietnam war is not as comprehensive as for earlier wars.

Despite it’s name, the Online Cenotaph holds records of both the living and the dead, and for New Zealanders deployed in peacekeeping roles.

While the museum maintains the core database, the public is encouraged to add notes and photos to help commemorate lives beyond military service.

Passau described it as social history. “It’s not just military information, but also people’s pre- and post-war lives”. For example some soldiers are photographed with pumpkins they grew during peacetime.

Since 2015, members of the public have submitted 20,649 enquires to the Online Cenotaph and 35,950 individuals have added 109,085 data items, 85,284 pictures, 2814 documents, and 21,568 notes.

A previous version of this interactive was first published in 2018 for the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day. The Herald has updated it with the most recent records from Auckland Museum’s Online Cenotaph.