Search resumes for diver missing in Northland

Ahipara is situated at the southern end of Ninety-Mile Beach. Photo / Supplied

Ahipara is situated at the southern end of Ninety-Mile Beach. Photo / Supplied

By RNZ

Emergency services are carrying out a search in the Ahipara area for a diver who was reported missing on Saturday afternoon.

Northland police Search and Rescue along with partner agencies are looking for the person who disappeared around 4pm.

A search of the shoreline, on the water and from the air last night failed to find the diver, police said.

The search was due to resume this morning, with searchers looking along the shoreline, on the water and from the air.

Police are seeking any information or sightings relating to the missing diver. They can be contacted at 105, using event number P057176028.