A helicopter fights a large scrub fire on the Port Hills above Christchurch today. Photo / George Heard

A helicopter fights a large scrub fire on the Port Hills above Christchurch today. Photo / George Heard

Two out-of-control scrub fires – one in Christchurch and another in Blenheim – are keeping South Island firefighters busy today.

A large vegetation fire is burning on the Port Hills above Christchurch, near the tunnel to Lyttelton.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesperson said they had sent four appliances and are waiting for help from two helicopters.

The fire on the Port Hills in Christchurch today. Photo / George Heard

It’s anticipated that the helicopters will start dropping water on the blaze from the air.

A stiff easterly breeze is fanning the fire, which began before midday.

The Port Hills fire started before midday. Photo / George Heard

Meanwhile, there is another vegetation fire ongoing near Blenheim.

Fenz says the blaze is currently covering two to three hectares, with crews from around the Blenheim area attending.

They have also scrambled helicopters to help with the fight.