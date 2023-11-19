Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Scrub fires in Christchurch and Blenheim out of control and keeping fire crews busy

NZ Herald
Quick Read
A helicopter fights a large scrub fire on the Port Hills above Christchurch today. Photo / George Heard

A helicopter fights a large scrub fire on the Port Hills above Christchurch today. Photo / George Heard

Two out-of-control scrub fires – one in Christchurch and another in Blenheim – are keeping South Island firefighters busy today.

A large vegetation fire is burning on the Port Hills above Christchurch, near the tunnel to Lyttelton.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesperson said they had sent four appliances and are waiting for help from two helicopters.

The fire on the Port Hills in Christchurch today. Photo / George Heard
The fire on the Port Hills in Christchurch today. Photo / George Heard

It’s anticipated that the helicopters will start dropping water on the blaze from the air.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

A stiff easterly breeze is fanning the fire, which began before midday.

The Port Hills fire started before midday. Photo / George Heard
The Port Hills fire started before midday. Photo / George Heard

Meanwhile, there is another vegetation fire ongoing near Blenheim.

Fenz says the blaze is currently covering two to three hectares, with crews from around the Blenheim area attending.

They have also scrambled helicopters to help with the fight.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand