A brave Kiwi took their anti-war message right to the door of one of Russia's richest men, targeting an oligarch with a message to stand up to his notorious President.

Almost.

Aerial photographs have revealed a message written in the sands of Helena Bay, the Northland beach dominated by Russian oligarch Alexander Abramov's sprawling, multi-million dollar luxury lodge.

Its intent was clear, a steadfast message exhorting Abramov and the rest of the world to resist Vladimir Putin's aggression against his Ukrainian neighbours.

The execution, however, fell critically short.

"STAND UP TO PUTEN"

Spelling aside, the sentiment is one clearly shared by Kiwis who have flooded to voice support for Ukraine and back the Herald and World Vision's fundraising efforts to help ordinary Ukrainians fleeing the horrors of war.

The beach message was not the only action at Helena Bay this weekend, with a peace flotilla against the invasion of Ukraine arriving outside Abramov's lodge.

It is calling on the government to immediately freeze the assets of Russian oligarchs in New Zealand, thereby pressuring Putin to end the invasion of Ukraine, which began last month.

Flotilla co-ordinator Thomas Everth said the group of seven boats was circling in front of the luxury lodge showing signs and recording drone footage.

With the government announcing last week it intended to pass a Russian Sanctions Bill that would target Russian oligarchs, Everth said they would be pushing from Abramov to be included in this category.

"The government has now passed a law that allows them to do that in principle, which was unanimously passed in Parliament which is great," he said.

"Now the question is will Abramov be fitting into this category – the analysis is to see if he is part of that group of people the government wants to target.

"Abramov has been labelled as the number one oligarch on a list done in America … surely he is one of the key people that could end this."