The finalists for the Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand Rural Sports Award are from the fields of harness racing, gumboot throwing, and shearing sports.

The finalists for the 2024 Ford New Zealand Rural Sports Awards have been announced.

There are five categories this year, Rural Sportsman of the Year, Rural Sportswoman of the Year, Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year, Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand Rural Sports Award and the Lifetime Legacy Award.

The awards are to take place at the Awapuni Racing Centre on Friday, March 8 during the weekend of the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games.

Before that gala event takes place, you can get to know the finalists a little better below.

Here are the finalists for New Zealand Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand Rural Sports:

Nigel Armstrong - harness racing

Christchurch’s Nigel Armstrong’s contribution to harness racing spans various facets, from his ubiquitous presence at Canterbury’s racetracks to his innovative endeavours in using social media to promote the sport.

Through his widely acclaimed Facebook page, Harness Unhinged, Armstrong garners over 500,000 monthly views with engaging video content, spotlighting the victories of owners and trainers alongside insightful race previews like the weekly Woodend Beach report.

His initiative with Westview Racing Syndicates has democratised ownership, drawing hundreds into the sport through shared ownership opportunities.

Notably, Armstrong’s involvement with the Methven Trotting Club committee and the presidency of the Canterbury Trotting Owners Association underscores his deep-seated commitment to the sport’s welfare and community.

His efforts as an unpaid promoter have earned him widespread respect and recognition within the industry.

Armstrong distinguishes himself in a saturated social media landscape with captivating content that resonates with a broad audience.

His syndicates, amid stiff competition, thrive due to his reputation for integrity and inclusivity.

Armstrong’s social media prowess enhances harness racing’s visibility, reaching audiences far beyond Canterbury.

His initiatives attract newcomers, crucial for the sport’s longevity and growth.

Years of dedicated work have propelled Armstrong’s endeavours, gradually building momentum for his syndicates and Harness Unhinged to reach their current levels of influence.

His ambitions include expanding syndicate membership to 1000 and doubling monthly views to 1 million, all while championing the unsung heroes of harness racing.

Beyond harness racing, Armstrong plays golf - with a commendable handicap of 14 - and has completed several half marathons.

He also manages his own paint business, showcasing his versatility and industrious spirit.

Bronwyn Troon - gumboot throwing

Taihape’s Bronwyn Troon is a stalwart of the gumboot throwing community, and her contributions are indispensable to the sport’s smooth functioning and growth.

Troon’s role as the organiser and overseer of registration tables at major events across New Zealand is pivotal.

Her meticulous attention ensures that participants from ages 2 to 92 are efficiently logged in, a task that can prove stressful amidst the constant influx of eager throwers.

Troon’s involvement spans over two decades, marked by her consistent dedication to facilitating the sport’s national and global reach.

Notably, she secured a silver medal in her age category at the 2019 World Championships, a testament to her personal commitment to the sport, along with her organisational duties.

Beyond the gumboot arena, Troon’s community engagement is profound.

She spearheaded the establishment of the Breakfast Club at Taihape Area School, showcasing her altruism and dedication to local youth.

Additionally, her involvement with the Heart Foundation Heart Appeal and leadership in the Taihape Community Badminton Club underscore her multifaceted contributions beyond sport.

Troon’s impact extends beyond accolades, embodying the spirit of volunteerism and community support.

Her efficient coordination and unwavering commitment make her a linchpin within the NZBTA and a cherished asset to the wider Taihape community.

Erana Stevens-Tulip - shearing sports

Erana Stevens-Tulip is a beacon of leadership within shearing sports, showcasing unparalleled dedication and expertise in her multifaceted role.

As a cornerstone of the New Zealand Shearing Championships committee, Stevens-Tulip’s achievements reverberate across various domains, from financial stewardship to cultural inclusivity.

Her adept leadership style, characterised by guidance and support, was pivotal in nurturing a new executive committee through its transitional phase, ensuring continuity and operational excellence.

Notably, her adept navigation of funding systems secured substantial resources, totalling $60,000 in 2023 and over $300,000 pre-Covid, underscoring her acumen in financial management.

Stevens-Tulip’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and respectful environment is evident through her instrumental role in implementing the first bullying and harassment policy for the New Zealand Shearing Championships.

This policy, integrated into the entry forms, showcases the committee’s stance against all forms of misconduct, fostering a safe and supportive atmosphere for competitors, judges, officials, and volunteers.

Moreover, Stevens-Tulip spearheaded the integration of the te reo Māori strategy, facilitating cultural appreciation and competency among committee members.

Her dedication to process optimisation, exemplified through the transition to cloud-computing systems for data management, showcases her forward-thinking approach and commitment to operational efficiency.

Beyond her contributions to shearing sports, Stevens-Tulip’s impact extends to her local community, where she actively participates in extramural studies and engages as a member of the local bowling club.

Her diverse skill set and unwavering commitment exemplify the vital role of volunteer committees in fostering inclusivity and excellence within sports organisations.

As she prepares to move to another district, Stevens-Tulip remains committed to leveraging her leadership by supporting and benefitting other organisations, cementing her legacy as a gracious expert and safe pair of hands within shearing sports and beyond.