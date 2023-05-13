Cameron Labone with his son, Cooper Labone, 22 months. Cameron's daughter, Chloe Labone, was fatally hit by a van when her runaway pram went on to Lake Rd on October 5, 2020. Photo / Michael Craig

As the coroner’s findings into the death of Chloe Labone, whose runaway stroller collided with a car, are released, her father tells Carolyne Meng-Yee about life without their “cheeky baby” girl.

Just two months after Chloe Labone died in an accident that is every parent’s worst nightmare, her mum and dad found they were expecting another baby.

Dad Cameron Labone admits it was something of a bitter-sweet pill. Every day the little boy is a reminder of Chloe, both in the similarities and differences.

“Having Cooper was a blessing,” says Labone. “He’s 22 months old, he’s a boisterous little boy who jumps and runs around a lot. He is obsessed with helicopters and cars.

“Chloe loved snuggling into me. She was a chilled baby who loved dolphins. They both have big heads, chubby cheeks and a cheeky sense of humour. Our lives would be so different if Chloe was still here,” Labone says.

And now the couple are expecting another baby - a girl due in mid-July.

Cooper Labone brother to Chloe who was killed when her pushchair rolled into the path of a vehicle.

Labone says he and his partner, who doesn’t want to be named, continue to grieve the loss of their 5-month-old daughter Chloe - and a new baby has once again brought mixed feelings.

After Chloe’s death on October 5, 2020, the couple bought their first house in Bayview for a fresh start but Labone, a self-employed handyman, says he and his partner are still grappling with grief.

“To be honest, we are average. It’s been really challenging. Life has been harder since Chloe’s death. We’ve had Covid and having another baby should be happiness and joy - but I’ve never worked harder and earned less so another kid is a risky thing.

“Even though it’s 30 months since Chloe died, trust issues remain and because of it we are having ongoing couple’s counselling. I love my partner very much, but we are still dealing with losing Chloe. I have learned how unpredictable life can be.”

Cameron Labone with his son, Cooper, aged 22 months. Photo / Michael Craig

Coroner Tracey Fitzgibbon’s findings, released to the Herald on Sunday,this week ruled although Chloe’s death was accidental there were steps which could have been taken to ensure that it did not occur.

“This case highlights a range of stroller-user safety precautions which I would like to remind parents and other stroller users to follow and may be overlooked.

“Never leave your child unattended in the stroller, do not park or leave the stroller unattended on uneven ground or on an incline. Always park the stroller on flat, even ground. Always maintain full control of the stroller when operating it. Always keep both hands on the handles during operation. Familiarise yourself with the stroller’s braking system and ensure the braking system is operational. Ensure that you have read all warnings and instructions in the user guide and on the stroller prior to use.”

It’s a story every parent will identify with. An exhausted mum, a moment of inattention.

The coroner says Chloe was briefly left unattended in her stroller outside while her mother went back to the house to grab the baby’s dummy. The stroller rolled down the driveway and into traffic where Chloe was hit by a van - most likely the brake had not been properly engaged.

“I agree with the coroner,” says Labone. “The whole thing was avoidable. We did our best, but accidents do happen, so it pays not to rush.”

Chloe Labone, who was killed when her pram rolled into traffic in 2020.

Chloes’ parents bought a secondhand Stokke Xplory Stroller with a removable carrycot several months before the girl was born. Its braking system was operated by a hand lever on the handle or by a lever on the foot pedal.

Chloe developed jaundice when she was born and her parents would put her outside in the stroller to get some sunshine, the coroner said. Labone said the brakes on the stroller were easy to operate with just a push of the foot. But later on, it felt like there was “sludge” on them, which meant Labone had to pull the handle while pushing the brakes to engage them, according to the coroner’s report. Chloe’s mother would only push on the brake without pulling on the handle, according to the coroner.

On the morning of the accident, Chloe was left unattended in her stroller outside while her mother raced inside to get the dummy. When Chloe’s mother returned she noticed the stroller had gone and realised it had rolled down the driveway.

At the same time, Sudhir Saksena was driving his Volkswagon van uphill on Lake Road and he collided with the stroller. The force of the impact caused the carrycot to dislodge from the frame.

When Saksena stopped, the stroller frame was still attached to the front of his van.

Sudhir Saksena and his wife Ramila Saksena. Saksena was the van driver that struck Chloe Labone on 5 October 2020. Picture / Supplied

In a statement to the coroner, Saksena said: “As I was driving up the hill, I was following a bus, so I was travelling quite slow perhaps 30-40km/h. I saw a van, I think it was white, go past me travelling in the opposite direction. All of a sudden, a pram appeared from behind the van rolling from my right to left across the road. It happened so quickly that I did not have time to stop.”

Saksena has moved away from Northcote since the accident. He told the Herald on Sunday he couldn’t bear reliving what he saw.

“I have moved - it was too hard. It was a constant reminder of what happened. I know it wasn’t my fault, but I live with this every day. I still get nightmares when I think about it. It happened right in front of my eyes, that poor baby. I will never forget this for the rest of my life.”

Both fathers say they avoid driving through Lake Rd.

Cooper Labone, brother to Chloe killed when her pushchair rolled into the traffic in Northcote on October 5, 2020.

Labone said he was sorry for what the driver was going through. “He wasn’t driving fast or rushing, that was us,”

After the accident, members of the public located Chloe in the carrycot.

Jaydene Barnfield, who was working at a nearby Early Learning Centre, performed CPR.

“The first thing I did was place my hand on the baby’s neck to check her pulse,” she told the coroner.

“As I did this the baby took a sharp gasp, perhaps because my hands were cold … I noticed that her eyes were rolled back. She was not crying or making any noises. I could not see any obvious injuries. Once I placed the baby in a flat position in the cot her breathing got slightly better. I noticed this as I could see her stomach moving up and down with her breathing.

“A short time later the 111 operator advised us to start CPR. I carried out approximately three ‘rounds’ of compressions and breathing before the ambulance arrived and the paramedics took over.”

The coroner said Chloe’s mother had told police she had difficulty sleeping the night before and woke up three times to check on her daughter. The mother says she was certain she put the brakes on the stroller before returning inside to grab the dummy.

The Serious Crash Unit said the weather was fine, and visibility was good on the day of the collision. Saksena did not exceed the 50km/h speed limit, the unit said.

The SCU also confirmed Chloe’s mother showed signs of sleep deprivation, lack of alertness, daytime fatigue and impaired memory.

Labone told the Herald on Sunday his “greatest regret” was that he was not there that day as he was starting a new job.

“My partner was exhausted after a bad night’s sleep. Fatigue is an inhibitor,” Labone says.

Cameron Labone with his son, Cooper, 22 months. Photo / Michael Craig

After examining the stroller, the SCU noticed that the push brake was in the up position, indicating that it was not engaged. When the stroller brake was engaged fully, there was some movement and to stop this, the frame would have to be moved forward or backwards for the brake to lock properly.

It also confirmed that the stroller’s brake lever was working properly and the SCU said it was likely Chloe’s mother did not apply the brake lever which is why the stroller rolled.

Bruce Wilson, a Forensic Crash Consultant did his own investigation.

Wilson said all the wheels spun freely except the right front one. This was due to the rubber build-up from the friction of the stroller being pushed sideways by the vehicle post-impact. He added that all the locking systems worked.

There were various warning handles on the stroller and in the user manual warning not to leave a child unattended and to use the safety strap.

Coroner Fitzgibbon made her own inquiries regarding the safety specifications, testing and recall history for the stroller. Stokke, the manufacturer confirmed the stroller involved in the incident had not been recalled. They said extensive testing was done on their products and provided documents to the police verifying this.

In her conclusion, the coroner wrote: ”I agree that the collision likely occurred because of the brake lever not being applied ... I extend my deepest condolences to Chloe’s family in their tragic loss.”

Cooper Labone, Chloe's brother. Chloe was hit by a van when her pushchair rolled into traffic on October 5, 2020.

Yesterday the family celebrated Chloe’s third birthday with cake. Labone is mindful Cooper doesn’t live in his big sister’s shadow.

“I hope we can be together as a family and feel the warmth of good memories. Cooper is very observant, for some reason when he sees a photo of his big sister he says, ‘meimei’ (little sister in Chinese.) He thinks meimei is coming back because he knows mum has little sister in her tummy. Cooper thinks that’s Chloe.”