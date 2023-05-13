Voyager 2022 media awards
Runaway stroller baby death: Chloe Labone’s parents’ horror revealed in coroner’s findings

By
8 mins to read
Cameron Labone with his son, Cooper Labone, 22 months. Cameron's daughter, Chloe Labone, was fatally hit by a van when her runaway pram went on to Lake Rd on October 5, 2020. Photo / Michael Craig

As the coroner’s findings into the death of Chloe Labone, whose runaway stroller collided with a car, are released, her father tells Carolyne Meng-Yee about life without their “cheeky baby” girl.

Just two months after

