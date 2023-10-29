Hone Metekingi, Richie Campbell and Richie Metekingi said there had been too many cards and too many inconsistencies in the game. Photo / Liz Wylie

Hone Metekingi, Richie Campbell and Richie Metekingi said there had been too many cards and too many inconsistencies in the game. Photo / Liz Wylie

Whanganui rugby fans were hoping to see the All Blacks snatch victory in the last seconds of the Rugby World Cup final, as calls of “We got this” and “Go the mighty Blacks” were heard in the Sportz Bar on Victoria Avenue.

Moods were subdued after the final whistle, but the crowd was still proud of the national men’s rugby team’s performance.

The Springboks won 12-11, making it the third game in a row they had triumphed by a single point, following their quarterfinal win over France (29-28) and semi-final victory over England (16-15).

“They (the All Blacks) had to carry on with only 14 players after captain Sam Cane was given a red card by the ref,” Shirley Dollimore said.

“I think they did us proud and we should all be proud of them.”

Dollimore was a regular at the Sportz Bar throughout the tournament, with owner Daryl Menzies opening early for the knockout games.

“It’s been great,” he said.

“The regulars have appreciated it and we’ve had people coming in for the company and to enjoy the atmosphere. It’s been a nice friendly crowd for every game.”

Shirley Dollimore said she was proud of the All Blacks despite their one point loss to the Springboks. Photo / Liz Wylie

Whanganui Rugby Football Union chairman Jeff Phillips said he watched the game at home rather than in the clubrooms.

“I decided to watch at home where I wouldn’t be distracted by too many opinions but even at home there were a lot of opinions expressed.

“It was tough on the All Blacks having to get through most of the game with only 14 players and I think they played extremely well. Ardie Savea played well as he always does and Aaron Smith was great in his last game, but they all played well.

“Sometimes the cards just don’t fall your way and the players know that. No one did anything wrong and they showed a lot of courage. They can all feel proud of themselves.”

Back at Sportz Bar, Richie Metekingi said he thought the All Blacks had been cheated out of a win by the referee.

“He gave Sam Cane a yellow card for a high tackle and then [it was upgraded] to a red card that sent him off.

“I’m just really glad they made it to the final because it looked like they might not get past Ireland.”

Whanganui Rugby chair Jeff Phillips.

Richie Campbell said he was also proud that the All Blacks got to the final after their tough game against Ireland two weeks ago.

“I think the refereeing in the final was pretty inconsistent really.”

Hone Metekingi said he was still in shock and reached for his beer saying he needed “medication”.

Robert Lochhead, a former Heartland rugby player, said he was disappointed with the referee’s decision to send Cane off.

“The contact looked accidental rather than deliberate and the decision seemed unreasonably harsh to me,” he said.

“I don’t recall any game where the captain was sent off like that.”

