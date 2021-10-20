Rugby star Sean Wainui's car crash death: Rousing haka performed, fundraising hits $180,000

Haka performed for Sean Wainui's Wife Paige and his children. video / @paiggefox

A group of friends and whānau performed a rousing haka for the widow and children of Sean Wainui as the rugby star began his final journey home for his tangi.

Wainui's heartbroken wife Paige held her children close as they witnessed the spine-tingling haka.

She shared the poignant tribute to her Instagram account.

"This pain is unbearable. Kei te hoki koe ki tō whenua taurikura my baby māku koe e arahi. I know your waiting for us. We're on our way to gizzy bringing you home now baby," she wrote in the caption.

Tributes have flowed for the Māori All Blacks and Chiefs star Wainui, 25, who died in a car crash on Monday, near Tauranga.

The young couple had just recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Paige watched the haka while holding on to the couple's two children, Kawariki and Arahia.

Just a few months ago, a video of Wainui teaching his 8-month-old son Kawariki to do the haka went viral.

The couple had celebrated their first wedding anniversary just six weeks ago. At the time, Wainui posted a loving caption about life with his best friend Paige.

"One year of marriage with my darling. Love you more and more everyday. Here's to another 100," he wrote.

Fundraiser for family nears $200,000

More than $184,000 has so far been raised via a Givealittle page set up by the Chiefs.

"Sean Wainui was an incredible rugby player, father, husband and proud of his Māori heritage," the Chiefs wrote on the fundraising page.

The Chiefs consider Paige, Kawariki and Arahia part of their whānau.

"With the outpouring of love from the rugby world and fans both nationally and internationally, our club wanted to set up a way we can all contribute to Sean's family during this difficult time.

"Once a Chief, always a Chief," they said.

Wainui, 25, died in a single-vehicle crash about 7.50am at McLaren Falls Park, near Tauranga, on Monday.