Round The Bays Auckland: All you need to know

Auckland’s Round the Bays run. Photo / Alex Robertson

By RNZ

More than 20,000 people are expected to take part in Auckland’s Round the Bays run today.

The charity fun run this year is supporting Melanoma New Zealand.

The race stars at 9.15am on Quay St by Spark Arena, then follows along the coastline of the Hauraki Gulf, finishing at St Heliers.

The event is back in person for the first time in two years. Photo / Alex Robertson

Round the Bays said in a statement its fastest runners are expected to take 25 minutes to complete the 8.4km course.

The race has been an Auckland mainstay since 1972.

To ensure safety, a number of road closures have been put in place. They are:

· Quay St (between Lower Albert St and The Strand) from 4am until 12pm.

· Tamaki Drive (between Ngapipi Rd and The Strand) from 7am until 12pm.

· Tamaki Drive (between St Heliers Bay Rd and Ngapipi Rd) from 7am until 1.45pm.

· Ngapipi Rd (between Paritai Drive and Tamaki Drive) from 7am until 1.45pm.

· Long Dr (between Tamaki Drive and Melanesia Rd) from 7am until 1.45pm.

· Auckland Rd (between Tamaki Drive and Dingle Rd) from 7am until 1.45pm.

· Hanene St, Kotiri St, Pahaki St, Speight Rd and Aumoe Ave (full length) from 7am until 1.45pm.

Some people got a little bit of help during Southern Cross Round the Bays 2023. Photo / Alex Robertson

· The Parade (between Tamaki Drive and Goldie St) from 7am until 1.45pm.

· Goldie St (between Tamaki Drive and Kaimata St) from 7am until 1.45pm.

· Maheke St (full length) from 7am until 1.45pm.

· Benbow St (between St Heliers Bay Rd and Goldie St) from 7am until 1.45pm.

Round the Bays started at 8am today, where walkers kicked off at 9.45am. Photo / Alex Robertson

· Polygon Rd (between St Heliers Bay Rd and Goldie St) from 7am until 1.45pm.

· Long Drive (between Melanesia Rd and Towai St) from 10.30am until 1.45pm.

· Allum St (between Melanesia Rd and Towai St) from 10.30am until 1.45pm.

· Melanesia Rd (between Sage Rd and Auckland Rd) from 10.30am until 1.45pm.

· Auckland Rd (between Long Drive and Dingle Rd) from 7am until 1.45pm.

· Challenger St (full length) from 10.30am until 1.45pm.

· Dingle Rd (between Auckland Rd and The Parade) from 10.30am until 1.45pm.

- RNZ



