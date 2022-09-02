Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Rotorua's homeless and emergency housing story: The past, the present and the people

Kelly Makiha
By
17 mins to read
Fenton St in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

Fenton St in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

There's no bigger issue in Rotorua right now than emergency housing and homelessness. Journalist Kelly Makiha takes a look at those it's impacting and details the past and the present.

Tonya Glen goes to bed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.