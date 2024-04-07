It’s been nearly two months since a man was suspected to have fallen to his death into a Rotorua hot pool. His family has spoken publicly for the first time to Rotorua Daily Post senior journalist Kelly Makiha about their torment of not knowing exactly what happened.

The mysterious disappearance of a man suspected to have accidentally fallen in a hot pool has left his family with the pain of not being able to properly say goodbye.

The family of Matthew, known as Matt, have spoken out about their love for him and their gratitude to emergency services workers who have gone to extreme lengths to find his body.

Matt’s eldest sister, Dawn, who has requested only their first names be published, said it was an “unbelievable and heartbreaking time” for everyone.

“We wish we had one last chance to say goodbye or even just tell him how much we love and miss him. He had a beautiful heart and not a day goes by we don’t think of him.”

A Rotorua man called Matt was suspected to have accidentally died in a Rotorua hot pool.

On Tuesday, February 13, Rotorua police were alerted after someone thought they heard a person fall into a hot pool in a geothermal reserve in the Fenton Park and Whakarewarewa areas.

The hot pool feeds into the popular Puarenga Stream that flows through the Whakarewarewa and Fenton Park suburbs, to Ngāpuna and Lake Rotorua.

The pool is in a fenced-off area and a pathway leading to the pool has a large gate with a sign on it reading” “Danger. Do not enter”.

Rotorua police detectives and search and rescue squad members have been working hard since to prove suspicions a man had fallen into the scorching hot pool.

Police have said they were confident of the man’s identity and a missing person’s file had been created. Police have said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Floral tributes at the side of the hot pool where a man is believed to have accidentally fallen in. Photo / Andrew Warner

The search is hampered because the pool contains near-boiling water and there were geothermal eruption risks if land nearby was disturbed, police have said.

Dawn said Easter Sunday was especially challenging for the family as it would have been Matt’s 26th birthday.

“We celebrated his birthday on Easter Sunday and it’s still unbelievable and a heartbreaking time for everyone.”

She said Matt had lived most of his life in Australia and had only moved to Rotorua in the past year.

Floral tributes at the side of the hot pool. Photo / Andrew Warner

Dawn said he wasn’t known to visit this particular geothermal pool, and the family believed it was his first visit.

Some family members had come to Rotorua from Australia during the past few weeks. Red flowers had been placed on the side of the hot pool from the family, she said.

Dawn said the family appreciated the police efforts to give the family answers.

“We understand it’s been a difficult task and we remain patient to ensure the search is conducted thoroughly. It’s comforting to know they’re still doing everything they can and they have our full support. Our prayers are with them and we hope they find answers soon,” she said.

The search effort

Inspector Phil Gillbanks, who oversees the Search and Rescue Squad, said the search operation had been incredibly difficult.

He said the hot water and its geothermal nature meant standard underwater equipment could not withstand the conditions.

There are health and safety issues that need to be considered for staff plus caution had been raised by Geological and Nuclear Sciences staff to tread carefully as disruption to the area could trigger a geothermal eruption.

The entrance to the hot pool. Photo / Andrew Warner

Gillbanks said the team had completed three search efforts using a camera encased in a custom-designed box made by Rotorua company Plastic Solutions.

He said the case was made of high-density Perspex that could withstand the water temperate.

He said several ropes were attached to the case and six staff members were stationed at a safe distance around the hot pool. They co-ordinated their movement lowering the box into the pool to capture images underwater.

He said some staff had to be harnessed to other staff or fences and metal poles to ensure their safety.

“Health and safety was a major concern with police staff getting exposed to the water’s temperature or even worse, falling in. We had to work at a distance so we weren’t right on the edge of the hot pool. It’s a difficult area because it’s high at one end and low at the other and there’s water running out of it. If you get close, there’s hot water running under your feet.”

The footage was being analysed by police but so far nothing could be found to link to the missing man. Police were particularly looking for clothing or footwear they knew the man was wearing on the day he went missing. He said the nature of the environment meant DNA matches were unlikely to be accurate.

Gillbanks said the missing man’s bank account had not been touched since February 13.

He said police were now looking at other equipment options and what other options were available.

“We are still weighing things up around how much we can do.”

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.







