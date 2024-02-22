A Rotorua hot pool. Police will not reveal the specific location of the hot pool they are currently investigating. Photo / Andrew Warner

A Rotorua hot pool. Police will not reveal the specific location of the hot pool they are currently investigating. Photo / Andrew Warner

Searchers’ logistical difficulties trying to find out if there is a body in a Rotorua hot pool have drawn sympathy from a retired police officer once involved in a similar operation.

Rotorua Police detectives and search and rescue squad members are working to prove suspicions a man has fallen into a scorching hot pool in the Fenton Park area last week.

They say they are confident they know the man’s identity, if a body is found.

Police are having trouble sourcing equipment needed to search the pool due to “near-boiling” water and geothermal eruption risks.

Former Rotorua Police Senior Sergeant Dave Donaldson, who left the force in 2005 after 36 years, said he had sympathy for the teams trying to achieve results for loved ones when hindered by circumstances involving geothermal activity.

Donaldson, who went on to be Rotorua’s Deputy Mayor, said he was involved in the December 1980 case of retrieving the body of Victor Holmesafter he accidentally fell into a hot pool in Kuirau Park.

Holmes went missing while walking to his Koutu home after a night out drinking at then-popular nightclub, Tudor Towers. He was reported missing and search teams started to scour the city.

Donaldson said a Rotorua District Council gardener contacted police after spotting signs Holmes might be in a Kuirau Park hot pool.

Former Rotorua policeman and Deputy Mayor Dave Donaldson. Photo / Andrew Warner

Donaldson said police could see a boot and a green sock in the pool. He rushed home to get his long-handled fishing net to hook them out.

The items were identified by family members as belonging to Holmes. Fire service contractors tried to pump the pool water out, but Donaldson said they noticed water in surrounding pools was also dropping.

The heat of the water also caused the pipes of the pumping equipment to collapse.

Crews then decided to use a digger but Donaldson recalled there was some delay as the digger operator was “a bit superstitious” and didn’t feel comfortable carrying out the work.

Another driver was found who used the bucket on the digger to scoop out the pool’s contents.

Donaldson said some remains were found as well as Holmes’ clothing and wristwatch.

A newspaper article about the case from 1980. Graphic / NZME

Part of his role as the sergeant in charge of the team policing section was to ensure the public stayed away.

Donaldson recalled several people had gathered so cordons manned by police officers were set up.

Police later believed Holmes’ body had been trapped underneath an overhang in the hot pool.

Donaldson said it was always difficult for emergency service crews when they wanted to work quickly for the sake of loved ones but could not because of the nature of the surroundings.

“Geothermal is a very different matter. It is so hot and destructive.”

Fenton Park police operation update

Police say they are still working hard to establish if a body is in the hot pool.

The Rotorua Daily Post previously reported a person contacted police on Tuesday last week concerned they had heard someone fall into a fenced-off hot pool in the Fenton Park area.

The hot pool feeds into the popular Puarenga Stream that flows through the Whakarewarewa and Fenton Park suburbs, to Ngāpuna and into Lake Rotorua.

The Puarenga Stream runs through Whakarewarewa, Fenton Park and out to Lake Rotorua. Photo / Google Maps

Local iwi have confirmed the stream remains open and a rāhui will only be put in place if police confirm a body is found.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Van Kempen said on Wednesday the person who made the report had not been able to see anyone in the hot pool at the time but later decided to contact police.

Van Kempen said police were confident they knew the identity of the person and had been in contact with the man’s family.

’Huge’ risks: Why police won’t say which hot pool

Senior Sergeant Graeme Hill, who leads the search and rescue squad, said specialised equipment was being sent from Australia that could help.

Hill said yesterday that since the Rotorua Daily Post’s Wednesday article on the case was published several ideas had been sent to police.

“Unfortunately we are dealing with Mother Nature. There’s a lot of things about this we can’t discuss but everything is definitely being considered.”

Water samples had been sent away for testing by Environmental Science and Research.

“But when you’re testing in near-boiling water, everything biological is no longer biological.”

He said the police national dive squad was also involved.

“Although they can’t dive, they have access to technology and other specialist equipment.”

Hill said police would not reveal the location of the hot pool because the area was dangerous.

“We will get people who will go there to be nosey but the whole area itself is a hazard to be in. The risks are huge.”

Hill said police had been advised by Geological and Nuclear Sciences staff to tread carefully.

“If there is a 3C change in that pool, it is liable to cause an eruption. If that happens and anyone is in the vicinity it could be very dangerous. I don’t think people realise that.

“That’s the gravity of what we’re having to deal with.”

