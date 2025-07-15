A menacing dog classification meant the dog had to be on a lead and muzzle when off its property and in public and the section would “ideally” be fully fenced.

The panel heard three complaints were recorded of Dolly attacking and “rushing” at other dogs. One owner said it was a “miracle” their dogs were not “seriously bitten” and killed.

Paul said the circumstances included Dolly being stressed after going missing for three weeks and birthing 10 puppies. Paul’s father’s death also impacted her ability to care for Dolly.

Minutes from the panel decision released to the Rotorua Daily Post on Tuesday said Dolly’s classification would be changed to menacing, with the “strong recommendation” she continued behavioural training.

The panel directed council staff to check Dolly had an appropriate kennel and run, was neutered and that all her puppies had been adopted.

Rotorua dog owner Katie Paul objected to Rotorua Lakes Council classifying her dog as "dangerous" and spoke at a dog control panel meeting on July 7. Photo / Megan Wilson

Paul said dog control visited her home on July 15 to share the outcome, which she was “very happy” about and felt “huge relief”.

“I’ve been anxious since I appeared before council.”

Paul said the dangerous dog classification was “really restrictive”.

“When you look at what that classification has, it’s not really a life for dogs or their owners.”

Katie Paul's dog, Dolly, was classified as "dangerous" after three reported incidents of attacking other dogs. The council has rescinded this classification and changed it to "menacing". Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

She had thought about rehoming Dolly with her son who lived on a farm “but they’ve got other animals, and he has to get permission”.

“[This] just means I don’t have to fence the huge property which was kind of out of the question.”

Paul said Dolly was neutered, had a kennel and run, and would need to wear a muzzle in public.

“There’s still restrictions but … we can work with them.”

Paul said she was also looking for a dog behaviour specialist.

