Katie Paul's dog, Dolly, has been reclassified from "dangerous" to "menacing" after Paul objected to the original decision. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council
A Rotorua dog owner has successfully appealed her dog’s “dangerous” classification.
Katie Paul spoke at a Rotorua Lakes Council dog control panel on July 7 objecting to the council classifying her registered Staffordshire bull terrier cross Dolly as dangerous after multiple incidents.
She feared if the original decision went unchangedshe would be forced to rehome Dolly or move house.
Paul and the council confirmed yesterday that the panel decided Dolly would be reclassified from dangerous to menacing.
A dangerous dog classification requires the owner to have a fully fenced property. They also have to pay a 150% dog registration fee and the pet must be on a lead and a muzzle at all times when in public.
Minutes from the panel decision released to the Rotorua Daily Post on Tuesday said Dolly’s classification would be changed to menacing, with the “strong recommendation” she continued behavioural training.
The panel directed council staff to check Dolly had an appropriate kennel and run, was neutered and that all her puppies had been adopted.
Paul said dog control visited her home on July 15 to share the outcome, which she was “very happy” about and felt “huge relief”.
“I’ve been anxious since I appeared before council.”
Paul said the dangerous dog classification was “really restrictive”.
“When you look at what that classification has, it’s not really a life for dogs or their owners.”
She had thought about rehoming Dolly with her son who lived on a farm “but they’ve got other animals, and he has to get permission”.
“[This] just means I don’t have to fence the huge property which was kind of out of the question.”
Paul said Dolly was neutered, had a kennel and run, and would need to wear a muzzle in public.
“There’s still restrictions but … we can work with them.”