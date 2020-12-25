Website of the Year

Rod Emmerson's year in review

Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Most of us would agree that 2020 has been a year that we can't what to see the absolute end of. A contagious and deadly virus that has enveloped the world, has tested humanity's leadership, our collective spirit, will-power, and our faith in science. More importantly, it's flushed out those who you can and can't depend on to lead you through the mire. It's highlighted our foibles and inadequacies, strengths and weaknesses, yet somehow, we as a nation have managed to suddenly join a small and select group of nations who have shown great resolve in adversity.

For us visual