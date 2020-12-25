Rod Emmerson's year in review

Most of us would agree that 2020 has been a year that we can't what to see the absolute end of. A contagious and deadly virus that has enveloped the world, has tested humanity's leadership, our collective spirit, will-power, and our faith in science. More importantly, it's flushed out those who you can and can't depend on to lead you through the mire. It's highlighted our foibles and inadequacies, strengths and weaknesses, yet somehow, we as a nation have managed to suddenly join a small and select group of nations who have shown great resolve in adversity.

For us visual satirists charged with covering the day-to-day matters of political and social dysfunction at home and abroad, 2020 has been a bursting petri dish to analyse and dissect. The work in this digital volume is a glimpse behind the curtain of a mass of work totalling some 350 cartoons and illustrations of the year that was. There are many equally favourite pieces of work that lay on the floor.

Editorial Cartoonist Rod Emmerson on putting pen to paper. Video / NZ Herald

I for one, am immensely proud of the way NZ has negotiated this diabolical year. Yes, there have been the expected stumbles and fumbles, but we have barged on regardless and shown a determined spirit to look after one and other - and beyond to our pacific neighbours. May next year be the toughest for all cartoonists and satirists - boring and uneventful.