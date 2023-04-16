Robbery at commercial premises in Rotorua

Police car outside a Sunset Rd business this morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

Police car outside a Sunset Rd business this morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

Police have been called to a robbery at a Rotorua business this morning.

A police spokesman said police responded to a robbery at a “small business premises” on Sunset Rd about 7.15am.

The business is between Tete St and Haynes Cres.

The spokesman said police were searching the area for the offender or offenders.

“As inquiries are in the early stages, no details around weapons or what was taken is available,” he said.

The spokesman confirmed it was not a ram raid.

A Rotorua Daily Post photographer at the scene said a police car was parked outside the Sunset Pricecutter Superette.

More to come.