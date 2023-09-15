Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / New Zealand
Premium

'Pro-Kremlin garbage': RNZ journo who 'doctored' stories breaks silence

22 minutes to read
David Fisher
By
David Fisher

Senior writer

Intense scrutiny was directed towards Radio NZ journalist Mick Hall after he was accused of creating “Russian propaganda”. In the maelstrom that followed, he resigned and retreated from the public eye even as his motivations

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.