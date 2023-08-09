Siso Restaurant on Remuera Rd, Auckland, was ramraided last night.

An upmarket Remuera restaurant owned by a high-profile Auckland businessman has been hit by ram raiders.

Police were called to Siso at 7.13am and found a vehicle had been used to force entry. The offenders had fled.

Owned by Richard Sigley and his wife Paula, Siso opened in 2021 on the corner of Remuera Rd and Norana Ave. The Mediterranean-style eatery is a loved local with a drinks list that includes $580 bottles of Dom Perignon Champagne and high-end spirits.

Sigley told NZME that offenders appeared to have taken off with two tills and possibly alcohol.

Siso Restaurant was extensively damaged in a ram raid.

“We’re still waiting to see because there was a bit of damage. They just rush in and rush out and grab as they go.

“They tried incredibly hard to get through, right on that corner. I don’t know how the heck they got up over the curb, but it took them two or three attempts to break the window.”

Builders have been called in, and Sigley hopes the restaurant will open for service tonight. Meanwhile, he’s ordered a sign to cover the smashed frontage. It will read: “We are hospo, you could have just asked. Still here, still open - Siso, your neighborhood eatery.”

Sigley has a long association with the Auckland hospitality scene. He founded the Nourish restaurant group and previously owned legendary viaduct restaurant, Euro. He says news of a ram raid at a neighbourhood restaurant was unexpected.

Ram raiders drove a car through the front of Siso.

“They’ve obviously got enough cigarettes and now they’re after booze,” Sigley said.

“I’ve had so many texts and messages from people who live in the area just going ‘what the hell’s going on? This can’t happen over here’.”

Sigley says police spent at least two hours on site this morning. A spokesperson said they were following positive lines of inquiry.







