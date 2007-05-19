Rich-lister in a bit of bother down south

David de Rothschild, once named Britain's second most eligible bachelor, is in trouble with the NZ Overseas Investment Office over his Banks Peninsula farm

KEY POINTS:

He's a member of one of the world's richest families, an intrepid polar explorer and one of Britain's hottest bachelors.



But none of this will help David de Rothschild as the Overseas Investment Office investigates him over a prime piece of New Zealand land.



He's being questioned about work that was planned for the 442ha Banks Peninsula farm he bought for $2.69 million five years ago.



De Rothschild told the Overseas Investment Commission that he envisioned a "wholly sustainable organic environment" for the Hickory Bay property.



He proposed breeding polo ponies, building a high-end retreat, making alternative health products and an organic wine in the tradition of the sought-after Chateau Lafite Rothschild.



A neighbour who doesn't want to be named said that de Rothschild seemed not to be doing what he said he would.



"He seems like a typical English landowner... he's a long way from achieving what he said he would."



The neighbour said he had met de Rothschild a couple of times and "he comes across as a nice, young man - confident, a bit arrogant and he can turn on the charm".



De Rothschild is heir to the Rothschild banking fortune and spends his time trekking across Antarctica and writing for a website designed to interest children in environmental issues.



Simon Reeves, environmental lawyer and co-director of de Rothschild's company Hickory Bay, said the OIO asked for a report on the developments. He said he had submitted that.



Reeves rejected any suggestion that the farm was not being developed as planned. "They've attained BioGro organic certification and they're already sending organic lamb to the meatworks; they've improved livestock, put in tracks and upgraded a number of the sheds on the property."



Reeves said de Rothschild had spoken before of this being a 50-year plan and that he wished to follow the family tradition of environmental good deeds. OIO manager Annelise McClure said the investigation was sparked after public comments by de Rothschild. "We're making sure he's following through on his promises with development."



TO THE MANOR BORN



David Mayer de Rothschild, the 28-year-old heir to one of banking's most famous fortunes, grew up in the lap of luxury, flitting between London and the family seat, Ascott House, the country estate in Buckinghamshire.



The youngest son of Sir Evelyn de Rothschild and Victoria Schott, David is quite the catch. He was once named the second most eligible bachelor in British society magazine Tatler, beating Prince Harry and Hugh Grant.



De Rothschild set up a naturopathic and environmental education centre in Christchurch and founded Adventure Ecology, a company that promotes high-profile expeditions. He is the youngest Briton to have reached both geographical poles and was named National Geographic Emerging Explorer 2007.



Young Christchurch socialite Emily Drysdale told the Herald on Sunday: "Us Christchurch girls are pretty down-to-Earth, but from what I know about David, he sounds like an amazing guy. It would be a very lucky someone to meet him. From what I've read ... he's not really the partying type. You'd be more likely to see him on the skifield."



- Rachel Glucina