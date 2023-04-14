Review: Tauranga’s Jekyll & Hyde The Musical a feast for the ears

The ensemble of Tauranga Musical Theatre's 'Jekyll & Hyde The Musical'. Photo / Pete and Klara Luxford Photography

OPINION:

What: Jekyll & Hyde The Musical

Where: Tauranga Musical Theatre, 17th Avenue

When: April 14 to 29

Director: Laura Mansell

Musical director: Elise Rohde

Choreographer: Rachael Somerville

There’s a dark side to us all. Don’t deny it.

It’s that part of us that lies hidden in the shadows of our personality.

We’re often surprised to know it exists, and it’s usually the part we would rather deny.

But it’s there.

Tauranga’s Sam Howe - who works at NZME as a media specialist - does an out-of-this-world performance of two very different characters in Tauranga Muscial Theatre’s latest production: Jekyll & Hyde The Musical, on stage this April.

Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring a thrilling score of pop-rock hits from multi-Grammy and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse, Jekyll & Hyde brings to life the tale of the epic struggle between good and evil.

It is an evocative tale of two men: Jekyll, a doctor, passionate and romantic, and Hyde, a terrifying madman (played by Sam Howe) - and two women: Lucy Harris (Anna Hawkins) and Emma Carew (Emma Twigley), who each fall for the same man, both unaware of his dark secret.

Howe is absolutely incredible in his transition from Jekyll to Hyde, captivating the audience as he tries to stop the evil character from escaping. His impressive performance in his solo song Confrontation shows a rough and raw Hyde going up against an operatic Jekyll.

It is clear this show demands some strong vocals from the cast, and they sound nothing short of professional.

Hawkins and Twigley’s duet In His Eyes is dreamy. The pair sound like Disney princesses - their voices are stunning.

The parallel harmony between Harris, Carew, Sir Danvers Carew (Steve Johnsen) and John Utterson (Jackson Pool) in the song His Work and Nothing More is a feast for the ears.

Musical director Elise Rohde has done a brilliant job of bringing the best out of this musically talented cast and showcasing what they are made of, right from the haunting backing vocals to the solos and duets under the spotlight.

And I did find myself sneaking a peek at the programme to find out who plays Poole. It was Vincent Gambino, whose bio says he is a master impressionist, movie actor, voiceover artist and singer. He’s appeared in Disney, Warner Brothers and Hanna Barbera productions, and is also an accomplished comedian.

NZME's Sam Howe is a stand out in Tauranga Musical Theatre's 'Jekyll & Hyde The Musical'. Photo / Pete and Klara Luxford Photography

This latest production has brought together some exceptional talent from across Tauranga and the wider Bay of Plenty.

I don’t think I have ever seen a show receive a standing ovation on a sponsor’s night before. Tauranga, you’re in for a treat.

Hats off to the cast and crew of Tauranga Musical Theatre for their take on Jekyll & Hyde The Musical.

I highly recommend it. It is an opportunity to see some of Tauranga’s top talents.