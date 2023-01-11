An Epsom resident watched as “extensive” smoke billowed from a house as firefighters tackled two separate blazes across Auckland this evening. Photo / NZME

A house on Morvern St was “well involved” in the blaze when Fire and Emergency NZ responded at 4.58pm, a spokesperson said.

Four fire appliances attended the scene after Fenz received multiple calls to the fire.

Crews responding have requested a “hazmat” appliance, the spokesperson said, to help with decontaminating firefighters’ gear.

Epsom resident Alison MacDonald who had just gone back inside away from the smoke after watching the fire on Morvern St, said: “It looks like the heat has made some gutters collapse, there’s extensive smoke coming out from the house.”

Firefighters responded to a second house fire in the city, where a blaze started in a kitchen in Māngere East.

The house on Courtenay Cres was “well involved” when Fenz arrived about 5.13pm.

Fenz had initially received reports someone may have been inside the house when it received multiple calls to the fire but a spokesperson said all persons had been accounted for.