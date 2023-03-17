Two rescue helicopters have been called off the coast of Gisborne. Photo / Flightradar

Two rescue helicopters are tonight searching off the coast of Gisborne where a cruise ship passenger has reportedly seen a body in the water.

A spokesperson for Maritime NZ said: “Earlier this evening a passenger aboard the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship reported seeing what they thought might be a body in the water approximately 25 nautical miles off the coast of Gisborne.

“Search and Rescue helicopters are scanning the area as a result.”

There are no further updates at this time.

The Ovation of the Seas is a quantum-class cruise ship owned by Royal Caribbean International that can hold almost 5000 passengers.

It departed from Sydney, Australia on March 11 for a 12-day round trip to New Zealand.

The Ovation of the Seas' current 12-day route around New Zealand. Photo / CruiseMapper

It is currently en route to Tauranga from Christchurch and is set to arrive around 7am tomorrow before departing for Auckland, the Bay of Islands and then returning to Sydney.

The ship is 1138 feet long, 136 feet wide and cruises at 22 knots.

- More to come



