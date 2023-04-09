A tornado has reported struck about 9pm tonight.

A tornado has struck eastern parts of Auckland tonight, lifting roofs off homes and toppling trees.

Search teams are being deployed by authorities.

“Fire and Emergency is responding to multiple calls for assistance relating to a tornado reported in Auckland tonight,” Fire and Emergency NZ said.

‘The calls include roofs lifted off houses and fallen trees, mostly in an area from Flatbush to Tamaki.”

Fire crews are responding to calls and Urban Search and Rescue crews are being mobilised. As of 9.30pm Fire and Emergency had received about 15 calls.

It’s understood high winds hit homes in East Tamaki about 9pm.

A person has posted about the weather event on Twitter.

“Just had a mini tornado go down the road in front of our house in East Tamaki!”

Another resident told the Herald: “It broke down a few fences and it lasted for about 20-30 seconds.”

MetService forecaster Hordur Thordarson told the Herald “quite a line of active showers went through there just now” with the potential to trigger a tornado. However, the forecaster had not received any reports of tornados as of yet.

“There is a chance. But looking at our radar, it doesn’t look particularly intense, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t a tornado.”

There are reports of a tornado striking parts of East Tamaki tonight. Photo / Google

Earlier today, MetService warned of wild weather, thunderstorms and the potential for tornados to strike parts of the North Island, including Auckland, tonight.

Severe thunderstorm watches are in place tonight for the Coromandel, Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Rotorua, with rain warnings for the South Island.

