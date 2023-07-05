Rebels gang member Robin Edwards forced his victim to surrender supporter clothing from a rival gang and pay a $500 fine for wearing the wrong colours on their patch. Photo: NZ POLICE

Rebels MC captain Robin Edwards menacingly assured his victim that failure to pay the price for wearing a rival’s colours on their patch would result in violence or even death.

“Don’t be a smart c..t,” Edwards told his target.

“I will take you and shoot you and you won’t be seen again.”

Edwards appeared before Judge Justin Marinovich in the Whanganui District Court on Monday for sentencing on a charge of non-aggravated robbery, by threats.

He pleaded guilty to the charge, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment, after receiving a sentencing indication in April.

The police say Edwards went to the man’s Marton home in September 2021 and advised him he’d been seen wearing clothing with the Support 81 brand, associated with the Hells Angels.

While the victim acknowledged wearing the apparel, he claimed he had no affiliation with the Hells Angels club but the explanation didn’t deter Edwards from continuing his demands.

“The defendant advised him that the fine applicable for wearing a rival’s colours in the Rebels area of Marton was $2000.”

He surrendered the clothing to Edwards but griped about the tax imposed for wearing it, protesting he could not afford it.

Edwards was able to strike a deal with his victim, who agreed to pay $500 at a later date.

However when another Rebels member attempted to collect the debt, two months later in October, the victim told him the captain could come and get it himself.

Ten minutes later the victim was handed a cellphone and was told it was the captain who verbally abused him, threatened to shoot him and continued to use intimidation to extort the cash.

“Do you want me to come give you a hiding?”

Fearing for his safety, the victim insisted he didn’t have the money but could get it.

Edwards returned to his house two hours later and picked up the $500.

Defence lawyer Anna Brosnahan said the 36-year-old was not arrested until May 2022 and had made significant changes since the offending, including leaving the gang.

“He had the opportunity to reflect and make some positive changes,” she said.

Edwards was employed and wanted to focus his attention on his partner and family.

“This is a result of everything getting out of control and him wanting out.”

Judge Marinovich also acknowledged the changes.

“It’s certainly a significant turnaround from where he has been.”

Crown prosecutor Jack Liu detailed how the trauma and fear suffered by the victim following the standover forced him into hiding for a year.

Judge Marinovich said a letter Edwards wrote to the court detailed how he got involved with the Rebels against the wishes of his partner and family.

It detailed how the gang provided nothing to his life and Edwards’ desire to look after his partner, family and children.

He also declared it would be the last time he appeared before the court or was involved in crime.

The remorse Edwards had shown for the way his victim was treated, his willingness to meet him face to face and take part in restorative justice as well as the significant actions to turn his life around, were all taken into consideration in determining his punishment.

Judge Marinovich sentenced Edwards to seven months’ home detention and ordered him to pay $250 reparation to the victim.

Leighton Keith joined NZME as an Open Justice reporter based in Whanganui in 2022. He's been a journalist for 20 years covering a variety of topics and rounds.








