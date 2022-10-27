Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Rebekah Armstrong: Iran’s cry for ‘women, life and freedom’ must also be New Zealand’s call

By Rebekah Armstrong
4 mins to read
A woman protests against the death of Mahsa Amini, outside Iran's general consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo / AP

A woman protests against the death of Mahsa Amini, outside Iran's general consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo / AP

OPINION

It was my last week in Iran after 18 months working there for the United Nations.

I was eating food with my friends in a mall in Tehran when an official woman came up

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand