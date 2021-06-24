Ram raiders: Charges laid after $100k electronic gear allegedly stolen from Pukekohe store

High-value electronic items including iPhones, Apple watches, Galaxy phones, Fitbits and UE Boom speakers were allegedly stolen in the raid on the Pukekohe electronics store. Photo / Police

High-value electronic items including iPhones, Apple watches, Galaxy phones, Fitbits and UE Boom speakers were allegedly stolen in the raid on the Pukekohe electronics store. Photo / Police

Three men are appearing in court after police recovered $100,000 worth of electronic goods following a ram raid at a South Auckland store.

The Pukekohe Tactical Crime Unit said it had charged the trio after retrieving a "significant quantity" of devices including iPhones, Apple watches, Galaxy phones, Fitbits and speakers allegedly stolen during the June 6 burglary.

Police said at the time a stolen vehicle was used to gain entry into the store, and well over $100,000 worth of electronic goods snatched from the store before the offenders fled the scene.

At the time the Police Eagle helicopter spotted a vehicle linked with the group, with ground staff finding and recovering some of the illicit haul.

A spokesman said through co-ordinated efforts of Pukekohe police and specialist groups across Auckland officers were able to quickly identify a number of people of interest.

After several search warrants were executed three men were arrested and police were able to recover further property taken during the burglary.

Police said three men had been charged with burglary and were appearing in court.

It appeared as though the items were stolen with the intention of on-selling to members of the public via various channels.

People were reminded to be vigilant and careful when purchasing new items from private sellers, either in person or online, as the items might be stolen.

The activity only encouraged criminal behaviour and would-be purchasers also ran the risk of facing prosecution for receiving stolen property, said the spokesman.