KiwiRail's Peter Marsh on damaged tracks near Eskdale, outside of Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

KiwiRail has revealed when it hopes to reopen its rail line from Palmerston North through to Hastings and Napier, but says there is too much damage to put a date on when the Napier to Wairoa line will reopen.

However, KiwiRail says it is “definitely rebuildable” and it plans to repair the entire line through to Wairoa.

Cyclone Gabrielle caused extensive damage to the railway line which runs across Hawke’s Bay last month.

That included steel tracks being completely bent and twisted through the flood-ravaged Esk Valley north of Napier, damage in Waipawa and a vital bridge being completely destroyed south of Napier.

KiwiRail is planning on reopening the closed line from Woodville (near Palmerston North) to Hastings in the next two to three weeks, then the link between Hastings and Napier (including Napier Port) in about six months.

The biggest obstacle in getting the rail line reopened all the way to Napier is the Waitangi Washout Bridge near Awatoto, which was destroyed during Cyclone Gabrielle.

“First job we are going to be opening to Hastings, then we are working on opening to Napier,” KiwiRail programme director Daniel Headifen said.

Some of the damage to the rail network near Eskdale, on the line which runs from Napier to Wairoa. Photo / Paul Taylor

“Then we are working on opening through to Wairoa.”

He said work was under way to fix a bridge in Waipawa which would allow them to open to Hastings.

From Napier to Wairoa, the line includes about 150 damaged sites of which dozens are deemed serious damage.

“I don’t want to downplay it, but this to me is somewhere that looks a lot worse than it is,” Headifen said, of the line between Napier and Wairoa, which includes the flood-ravaged Esk Valley.

“This looks massive and looks different to things I have seen in the past, but this is definitely rebuildable.”

He said once a lot of the earthworks were done they could move quite fast in laying tracks and sleepers.







