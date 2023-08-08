Queen St shooting victim Sione Tuuholoaki remembered as ‘always polite, hardworking’ by workmates

Tuuholoaki was shot last Thursday, along with another man, and died in hospital the next day. The alleged shooter was on a Lime scooter before and after the incident. Photos / Supplied / Hayden Woodward

Tuuholoaki was shot last Thursday, along with another man, and died in hospital the next day. The alleged shooter was on a Lime scooter before and after the incident. Photos / Supplied / Hayden Woodward

Former workmates of Queen St shooting victim Sione Tuuholoaki are shocked and saddened by the death of the “always polite, approachable and hardworking” 26-year-old.

Tuuholoaki was shot last Thursday, along with another man, and died in hospital the next day. The alleged shooter was on a Lime scooter before and after the incident.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said police were hunting for “dangerous” man Dariush Talanga, 24, in relation to the shooting.

Tuuholoaki “was taken off life support and sadly succumbed to his injuries with family beside him”, Bolton said.

Sione Tuuholoaki has been named as the victim of a shooting on Queen St, Central Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Tuuholoaki used to work in a distribution centre for The Warehouse Group, who have extended their thoughts to his friends and family.

“Our team members remember him as a really nice person who was always polite, approachable and hardworking,” chief people officer Richard Parker told the Herald.

“We are offering our team members support as they learn of his passing.”

Parker said they were shocked and saddened by Tuuholoaki’s death.

Electric scooter company Lime is actively assisting police in their search for the offender Dariush Talagi (inset). Photo / Hayden Woodward

Friends described Tuuholoaki as “an old soul trapped in a young body” and an “angel” who impacted many.

The Herald understands he moved to New Zealand from Australia last year.

Senior Sergeant Bolton said police’s thoughts were with Tuuholoaki’s family as they grieve.

“This is a very difficult time for them, and we are ensuring they have support in place,” he said.

Electric scooters abandoned on lower Queen St following a shooting incident at 11.30pm on August 3. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“Our investigation team are continuing to work hard to bring them answers and to ensure the person responsible is held to account.”

Bolton said the man police were hunting, Talagi, was “considered dangerous” but there was no risk to the public.

Talangi has distinctive facial tattoos, Bolton said.

“Our message to Dariush would be to hand himself in, or for anyone who sees him to call us immediately.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.







