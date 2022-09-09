Leaders both in New Zealand and across the world are paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Video / NZ Herald / AP

Leaders both in New Zealand and across the world are paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Video / NZ Herald / AP

King Charles III is due to give a televised address this morning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 73-year-old monarch's speech is expected to be broadcast at 5am (NZT).

In an earlier statement, King Charles said his beloved mother's death was a moment of "great sadness" for him and his family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held."

The Queen's eldest son and heir to the throne automatically and immediately became King when his mother died peacefully at Balmoral Castle yesterday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement delivered at 5.30am (NZT).

She was 96 and had spent 70 years on the throne.

Her family, including King Charles, rushed to be by her side in Scotland after Her Majesty's doctors said late on Thursday night (NZT) they were concerned for her health and had recommended she remain under medical supervision.

After the news of the Queen's death spread throughout the world, people began to mourn and thousands gathered outside Buckingham Palace in London - many with bouquets of flowers and candles.

King Charles III ascends to the throne at the age of 73. Photo / AP

Talking to Newstalk ZB yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she expects King Charles will stay politically neutral, despite making his opinions known on several issues in the past.

Ardern also spoke of the Queen's interest in New Zealand's current affairs and said King Charles had a similar interest.

"Over the years, [Charles' involvement in politics] has always been at the level of where you would expect a future King to be interested," Ardern said.

As a Prince, King Charles expressed his opinions publicly on climate change and a number of other issues, which was at times controversial due to a precedent for royals to remain politically neutral.

"[Royals] do have an interest in what's happening; current events and issues that are top of mind for New Zealand," Ardern said.

She said she had met King Charles, who will be New Zealand's head of state, on a "number" of occasions, as recent as this year in Europe, where he had shown a "genuine affinity" for Aotearoa.

The Queen speaks to her son, then Prince Charles, and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall in 2005. Photo / AP

Ardern said he was particularly connected to the country through his work with the Prince's Trust, a charity for vulnerable young people.

"I think about the times when I spoke to the Queen, it was during things like lockdown. Of course, when we've had members of the royal family, such as Prince William, it was in the aftermath of March 15."

Ardern said she was unsure of when she would speak to the country's new King, because he would be currently involved in establishing Britain's new Government.