The Pukekohe District Court was plunged into lockdown today after a gun was brandished outside the courthouse.

The gun was presented from a car, which was spotted by a police helicopter, leading to the arrest of two people by armed officers.

The saga began in the town south of Auckland about 11am, when police began receiving calls of two people presenting a firearm from a car.

It later emerged the firearm was a BB gun.

A police spokesman said they were aiming the weapon at two people outside the court.

“Court security immediately alerted police who responded and the court was placed into lockdown for a short time,” the spokesman said.

The police Eagle helicopter flew to the area and found the vehicle in question travelling on Aka Aka Rd, about 10km southwest of Pukekohe, on the border between Auckland and Waikato.

“Due to the nature of the incident, a specialist police team co-ordinated an armed approach and the pair were taken into custody without incident.

A BB gun has since been located and recovered and the lockdown at the court has been lifted.”

Police say they are considering charges.

“We thank those impacted for their patience while the incident was resolved.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said the court was now reopen.



