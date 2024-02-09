Woolworths scrambles to close new rewards programme loophole, GPs forced to lift their fees as funding fails to keep up with costs and the Supreme Court hears Donald Trump’s ballot case in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Information received from a member of the public has led to police making a significant arrest in relation to a serious incident in Auckland last month.

Detective Sergeant Jimmy Kim, of Waitematā West Tactical Crime Unit, said police have been investigating an aggravated robbery in New Lynn since late January.

“In the early hours of Sunday 21 January, police responded to reports of multiple offenders arriving at a liquor store in New Lynn,” Kim said.

“It is alleged the group used a vehicle to gain entry, threatened a worker who was outside the store at the time, and then left the area in a separate vehicle.”

Kim said, that as a result of extensive inquiries in to the incident, and information received from the public, police identified one of the vehicles believed to be responsible.

“Thanks to that information received, our investigation teams were able to also identify an individual, who we believe to have been involved,” he said.

This week, police located a 17-year-old during an unrelated matter, who has since been arrested in relation to the aggravated robbery.

The male has appeared in the Waitākere District Court and is due to reappear on February 22.

Police were continuing to investigate this incident and could not rule out further arrests.

Detective Sergeant Kim says the information provided by the public was key to making this arrest.

“We continue to ask anyone who sees something online or in person to contact Police if it is of concern. Your information could be the missing piece required to assist us with holding those responsible to account.”