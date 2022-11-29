PM Jacinda Ardern announces new measures to combat retail crime - including a fog cannon subsidy scheme open to all small shops and dairies in New Zealand. Video / NZ Herald

PM Jacinda Ardern announces new measures to combat retail crime - including a fog cannon subsidy scheme open to all small shops and dairies in New Zealand. Video / NZ Herald

Up to a 1000 people are expected to take to Auckland’s Queen St on Sunday to protest the Government’s lack of response to the ongoing business crime and rising violence, including the death of Sandringham dairy worker Janak Patel.

Business advocate Sunny Kaushal told the Herald he believes up to 1000 people will take part in it.

”The Government’s most recent announcement has not addressed the issue, they need to announce urgent policies - to make legislation that make our communities and businesses safer,” he said.

Owners and workers of dairies, jewellery stores, petrol stations and other retailers and associations are expected to take part in the protest - many of who are angered by the Government’s inadequate response, says Kaushal.

“We would like to put our voice out and tell the Government ‘enough is enough’ and something needs to be done urgently.”

“The crime wave needs to be stopped. Fog cannons does not solve the issue, they need to look at the bigger issue.

”We’re calling for the safety of all businesses. There’s an emergency and Government needs to get tough on crime and their ‘catch and release’ policy needs to stop.”

Raj and Dharmesh Patel closes the Sumit Dairy on Great North Rd in Auckland as dairies around New Zealand staged a protest against rising violence and the death of the Rose Cottage Superette worker Janak Patel. Photo / Dean Purcell 28 November 2022

Earlier this week, dairies nationwide shut between 12.30pm and 2.30pm to protest the the fatal stabbing of Patel.

Following this the Government announced new measures to combat retail crime - including a fog cannon subsidy scheme open to all small shops and dairies in New Zealand.

The announcement comes after the alleged murder of Patel last Wednesday.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said while youth crime “is now much lower than in the past, the risks and harm from ram raids and other retail crime is concerning communities and creating victims.

“Shop owners and workers feel targeted. That’s unacceptable.”

Janak Patel, 34, was fatally stabbed while working at the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham. Photo / Supplied

Ardern said new funding of $4 million will be made available to local councils to assist with crime prevention measures.

“This will be made up of $2 million for Auckland Council, $1 million for Hamilton Council and $1 million for the councils in the Bay of Plenty to match on a dollar-for-dollar basis by Councils for local crime prevention measures.

“These partnerships are likely to be focused on Crime Prevention through Environmental Design (CPTED) measures in geographic areas where small retailers are commonly targeted, such as street lighting, CCTV cameras and planters.

“Conversations have been had already between Police and government officials and Auckland Council, Hamilton Council and Bay of Plenty Councils to identify opportunities that can get started soon.

“We’re also announcing today that we will make funding available for all small shops and dairies to install fog cannons, adding to the 1000 that have already been installed as part of the fog cannon initiative.”

She also announced the extension of the Retail Crime Prevention Fund.

“The $6 million Retail Crime Prevention Fund was set up for small shops and dairies in early 2022 as offending shifted to ram raiding. Today, we’re expanding eligibility to aggravated robbery committed over the last year.”