Principal of Auckland school which hired rapist relative resigns

The principal of the Auckland school has been on leave since October while a review took place. Photo / 123rf

The principal of an Auckland school which hired a teacher aide who had admitted to rape has resigned.

The teacher aide was a relative of the principal and was hired despite knowledge of his sexual offending.

The school brought in an independent investigator in October to review the employment of the teacher aide.

In a statement released this evening, the board chair said the review found “certain procedural and legislative requirements were not fully met” when the teacher aide was hired.

The board had reviewed its policies and procedures to ensure best practice in future, the chair said.

“The current principal ... has resigned ... as she considers this to be in the best interests of the school and community and is effective immediately.

“We thank [her] for her positive contribution to the school ... and wish her all the best with the next stage of her career.”

It was revealed in September that the young man, who cannot be named, had admitted to raping one young woman and sexually violating another while he was aged between 14 and 17.

It is understood a police vet by the school highlighted the young man’s background, but the school hired him regardless. He resigned when his background was made public.

The school has previously said there was no conflict of interest because the principal was not involved in the employment process.

Ministry of Education documents released under the Official Information Act show she was aware of the accusations against her relative when he applied for the job.

Parents were infuriated by the school’s handling of the case, with one parent threatening legal action and others saying they would remove their children from the school if the board did not act.

The board brought in a barrister to carry out a review. The investigation was initially expected to be completed at the beginning of Term 4, but the process dragged on into the new school year.

Parents became frustrated by the delay, and yesterday a complaint by one parent was made to Minister of Education Jan Tinetti and Secretary for Education Iona Halstead.

The complaint said the board and the school had “consistently failed in their legal duty to render the children safe”.

It urged the ministry to intervene, possibly by appointing a statutory manager or replacing the board with a commissioner.

Victim advocate Ruth Money, who supported the two victims, said she was “thrilled” the board had taken action.

“But it has taken far too long for the parents and the community to get this result,” she said.

Speaking of the two young women, she said there were always shocked by the principal’s position on the abuse.

“I have little doubt they will be happy that she is no longer there.”















