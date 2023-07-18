Andrea Howe with her roommates Santiago and his dad Sergio.

Andrea Howe with her roommates Santiago and his dad Sergio.

Opinion

When Andrea Howe’s children left home, she was “as lonely as hell and a bit broke”.

After several horrendous stints renting out parts of her Te Puke house and the sleepout to long-term workers, she decided to try seasonal kiwifruit workers instead.

Due to Covid, her first lot of Colombian renters ended up staying for 18 months in her sleepout.

“They were incredible and I loved them to bits. I still keep in touch with them every day over Facebook to send them a photo of my dog. I learned a different culture and how to cook different food.”

Others such as Gwen Clouston had been renting out rooms to kiwifruit pickers for about five years. It started with pickers she was working with who were sleeping in their cars and needed somewhere to stay.

Many doing this have found benefits going beyond financial help by renting out a room.

Read the full story: Homeowners in Bay of Plenty top up income by renting spare rooms for cash.

Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz or dailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.

We will all have to be doing this soon thanks to Labour.

David H





In reply to David H: Did you even read the story, David? “The concept is not new” in the first paragraph. I boarded decades ago, and it was perfect for an introduction into several new New Zealand cities. I read about benefits to all. Companionship, learning about cultures and language, new foods, and yes… financial [benefits are] one [aspect] and not necessarily the most important.

The term ‘living in your head rent-free’ comes to mind, even when reading positive stories.

Stuart B





Now there’s some great Kiwis! Love this positive story about embracing and supporting different cultures to feel part of this nation! Exactly how it should be and a great option for retirees to stay independent.

Charley C





Grant Robertson will read this and think - I can tax that.

Jan W

Republished comments may be edited at the editor’s discretion.

The Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times welcome letters from readers. Please note the following:

Letters should not exceed 200 words.

They should be opinions based on facts or current events.

If possible, please email.

No noms-de-plume.

Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

Local letter writers given preference.

Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz or editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz.