Counter-protesters - including one armed with a bottle of tomato juice - have seen British anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull aborting her central Auckland rally. Video / NZ Herald

The person who tipped a litre of tomato juice on anti-trans speaker Posie Parker has not yet heard from police but believes the call is coming.

If and when it does, Eli Rubashkyn is prepared - and has had around 40 offers from lawyers happy to help.

“I have had five death threats and people emailing my work trying to get me fired,” Rubashkyn told the Herald.

“They are messaging me on Twitter, on social media, and trying to find out where I live.

“But the support has been greater, the love has been greater.”

Freedom of speech is an important and inalienable human right. When exercised injudiciously one must accept responsibility for the consequences that follow. Slaaaay 🍅💅



Dr Rawiri pic.twitter.com/GKbcnQuqTK — Eli Rubashkyn 💛💜 🌻 (@ElianaRubashkyn) March 26, 2023

Rubashkyn, who was born intersex and is gender-nonconforming, said: “The support has been overwhelming so I know if there are charges it will be ok.

“From what I know, Posie Parker herself will push for charges.”

Parker, real name Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, was due to speak at a rally in Auckland on Saturday morning but was met with more than 2000 supporters of trans-rights.

With tomato juice in her hair and on her face, Parker abandoned the rally after noise from the crowd made it impossible to be heard.

Rubashkyn said while all they did was “tip tomato juice”, it was met with aggression.

After the tomato juice bottle was pulled from a handbag and tipped over Parker, Rubashkyn was dragged off by Parker’s security and claims to have been “bashed and bitten”.

“They dragged me off, dropped me on the floor, beat me, hit my head and bit me. It broke the skin,” Rubashkyn said.

“All I did was tip some juice. Posie Parker spent $10,000 there and I spent $2.50 on the juice.”

Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, aka Posie Parker, continued to live-stream after she was doused with tomato juice. Photo / Jed Bradley

Despite the hate and death threats, Rubashkyn said they would do it all again.

“With everything I have been through in my life, this is nothing,” Rubashkyn said.

“When I see all of the things that are happening to my people around the world, like in the US, new laws and 410 bills to make it illegal to be trans - this is nothing.”

The qualified chemist and pharmacist said they would do anything to “keep hate out of Aotearoa”.

“This person was coming to my safe haven, my place that makes me feel the safest I have ever felt in my entire life, and the happiest.

“This woman comes here to spread her hate and I say no b****, get your f***ing hands off my Aotearoa.

“We can not let that hate come over here.”

Rubashkyn also had a message from the LGBTIQA+ community to other outspoken anti-trans campaigners.

“For someone like JK Rowling, I am thinking perhaps some alphabet soup might be good.”

Police confirmed they were looking into all reports of offending during the event.

“Police did not make any arrests on the day, but we continue to make enquiries into Saturday’s events,” a spokesman said.

“This includes a collision between a motorcycle and a pedestrian near Albert Park. Ambulance attendance was not required, and we understand that the pedestrian sought medical advice.”

Police were also reviewing CCTV footage and video of the protest posted to social media to determine if any other offending may have occurred.