A torch-wielding burglar surveys the rare vintages before making his selection. Photo / Supplied

The culprits behind an audacious Auckland wine heist covered their tracks so well that investigators were unable to identify a suspect, police files show. George Block reports.

Of the more than 20,000 burglaries and break-ins reported to Auckland police last year, one stood out for its planning and sophistication.

Shortly after midnight on September 15, a man jumped on to a van at the back of Glengarry’s historic Jervois Rd store, jemmied open a window and opened a back door.

A masked trio then set about grabbing rare and expensive bottles.

CCTV footage shows them working quickly and methodically, at one point appearing to take instructions on the phone.

They mostly ignored familiar bottles of spirits, beers, and wine that would typically be the domain of ram-raiders and opportunistic burglars, instead grabbing 56 bottles of high-end wine with a total value of just over $35,000.

Among them were two bottles of Chateau La Mission Haut-Brion - costing $2215 each - and several bottles of port including a 1994 Taylor’s Vintage costing $549.99.

Also stolen was what is likely the most expensive New Zealand bottle, the Waiheke-grown Destiny Bay Magna Praemia 2015 ($620).

As a result, both Glengarry general manager Liz Wheadon and prominent Kiwi wine judge, educator, and critic Bob Campbell believe the wines were stolen-to-order, possibly commissioned by a keen wine enthusiast.

Glengarry third and fourth generation family members Aroha (left) and Angie Jakicevich in the wine cellar at Glengarry Wines Jervois Rd in Ponsonby where dozens of prized vintages were stolen in an unsolved heist in September. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Herald obtained, via the Official Information Act, Auckland City police’s case summary file covering their investigation into the burglary.

They have now filed the inquiry with no arrests made and no leads to pursue.

The document shows the alarm did not sound when the intruders broke in because someone had tampered with the system to stop the sirens blaring.

Maintenance was conducted on the alarm on September 7, a week before the burglary.

The break-in triggered the alarm, but the security guards automatically called by the system said they saw and heard nothing when they came to the front of the Ponsonby store. The burglary was only discovered by a cleaner the following morning.

Wheadon said despite the company later engaging a private investigator to look into the burglary, they were none the wiser as to who tampered with the system.

“We could never get to the bottom of that,” she said.

One of the burglars carries a tub of fine wine during the heist. Photo / Supplied

The store’s staff also told police they saw a woman appearing to case the joint before the burglary, taking photos of high-end liquor while wearing a hat, sunglasses, and face mask, before scarpering when confronted by an employee.

Wheadon said the private investigator had eliminated the possibility that the woman was one of the intruders from the burglary.

Police conducted a forensic examination of the store but were only able to find a single shoeprint as evidence.

The trio were wearing gloves and did not leave fingerprints.

One officer noted one of the Glengarry burglars bore a resemblance to another intruder captured on CCTV at a dumpling restaurant on Dominion Rd.

This lead also came to nothing. Police were unable to definitively link the offenders to any known individuals in their systems. They filed the case on December 6, noting “nil noms”, meaning no nominated suspects.

Glengarry’s private investigator was similarly unable to track down the culprits.

Wheadon maintains the $35,000 of rare vintages were stolen to order.

“Incredibly targeted,” she said. “Very organised.”

Campbell, the wine expert, earlier told the Herald the list of stolen wines suggested the burglars or whoever paid them knew what they were doing.

“It’s a very impressive list of wines,” he said.

“You start to build a profile. You’ve got a pretty serious wine enthusiast.”

Campbell said everything about the stolen wines suggested they were intended to be drunk or served, not individually sold for easy cash.

In any case, the wines would now be so hot as to be unsellable in New Zealand, in his view.

Campbell said some bottles on the list were on the obscure side, the choice of the connoisseur not the burglar.

They included the “fairly esoteric” Gagliardo Barolo Serre Docg 2005 ($299).

“It’s a wine enthusiast’s choice, not a burglar’s choice.”

“The motive is definitely good wine rather than cash.”

A page from the police case summary file covering their investigation into the unsolved Glengarry wine heist. Photo / NZ Police (OIA)

Glengarry hit headlines late last year after revealing it had suffered more than $250,000 of losses - after insurance pay outs - in 42 ram-raids and smash and grabs, most committed in the past two years.

They have now tapered off and there hasn’t been one since January, Wheadon said.

A police spokeswoman said while the investigation had been “inactivated” they were continuing to ask anyone with information to come forward, via the 105 line or online, referencing file number 220915/8238.

“Despite efforts to identify those responsible, police have currently exhausted all lines of enquiry and the matter has been inactivated pending further information coming to light.

“Police have spoken to all those involved regarding this decision, however, should new information be received, police are open to reassessing the matter.”