Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Winston Peters gives his version of how the Government was formed

9 minutes to read
Winston Peters and Jacinda Ardern shaking hands after signing their coalition agreement. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Winston Peters and Jacinda Ardern shaking hands after signing their coalition agreement. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

In 2017, Labour leader Jacinda Ardern clinched coalition talks by offering New Zealand First leader Winston Peters the job of deputy prime minister, according to a leaked account of the highly confidential talks published in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.