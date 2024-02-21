Tobacco tax document leaker ‘no longer working’ at Ministry of Health

Associate Health Minister Casey Costello. Photo / RNZ, Angus Dreaver

By RNZ

The Health Ministry has uncovered the public servant who leaked information to RNZ which contradicted claims being made by a Cabinet minister.

RNZ last month reported on a Ministry document which showed the Associate Health Minister Casey Costello had requested advice on freezing the annual increase in tobacco tax.

That was despite Costello saying she had not sought advice on that.

In a statement, Director-General of Health Diana Sarfati said the individual responsible for the leak had been identified after an investigation - and was no longer working at the ministry.

She said the ministry’s job was to work to the direction of the government and any efforts to undermine that eroded public trust.

In a separate statement, the Deputy Public Service Commissioner Heather Baggott said she supported the strong action, describing the leaking of official information as “unacceptable”.

- RNZ