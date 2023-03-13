Voyager 2022 media awards
Politics

If Auckland is a ‘city of culture’ why is Wayne Brown cutting the arts budgets? - Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
By
7 mins to read
Mayor Wayne Brown (right) at the opening of the Light From Tate exhibition at Toi o Tamaki Auckland Art Gallery with (from left) gallery director Kirsten Lacy, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited acting chairwoman Jen Rolfe and assistant curator at Tate Gallery, London, Matthew Watts.

OPINION

On December 21 last year, Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown declared Auckland a “City of Culture”. Good to know.

A week earlier, he had made his budget intentions clear: there would be across-the-board cuts in

