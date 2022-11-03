Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Quiet year for strikes, as workers win pay settlements

Thomas Coughlan
By
3 mins to read
Nurses striking for better pay and conditions in Christchurch in August. Photo / Pierre Nixon

Nurses striking for better pay and conditions in Christchurch in August. Photo / Pierre Nixon

Talk of industrial action is in the air.

University staff went on strike in October, and staff from Oranga Tamariki voted to strike, but called it off after recommencing talks.

Debate on the Government's recent

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics