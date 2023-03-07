Question time from Parliament

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon will lock horns in Parliament again today – for only the second time since Hipkins became PM.

The first question on the books is from Luxon to Hipkins, followed up by Act leader David Seymour taking on Luxon again.

However, Hipkins is likely to have to start his day by correcting a mistake from his first round against Seymour on February 22, when he wrongly claimed that the government was taking less tax as a proportion of the economy than in 2017.

While Hipkins has admitted that was a mistake in the media, he is yet to correct the answer in Parliament itself. Corrections are supposed to be made at the earliest opportunity after a mistake, but Hipkins has not been in Parliament since.

Transport Minister Michael Wood is also in line for questions from National’s Simeon Brown and Act’s Simon Court over the rapid u-turn on the priorities for the Government’s transport plan. The draft plan had prioritised climate change – but on the day the NZ Herald published a story on it with Wood’s comments, Wood had to announce the priorities now had to change because of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Otherwise questions are likely to angle on the government’s cyclone response, and on the number of consultants and contractors the government uses.

In Luxon’s state of the nation speech on Sunday, he announced he would pay for a new childcare tax rebates policy by trimming the bill on consultants and contractors.

Questions are also likely to touch on the recent sacking of former Te Whatu Ora head Rob Campbell and what the government will do about former minister Steve Maharey’s positions as chair of Pharmac and ACC. Maharey has written some columns which criticise National.

While Hipkins said he would not accept Maharey’s resignation over the issue, Luxon has called for Maharey to resign. Luxon said a failure to enforce the expected neutrality of public service heads risked resulting in an Americanised system in which public servants are replaced every time there is a change of Government.