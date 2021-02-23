Prison pamphlet praising Waikeria riot referred to police over concerns in could incite violence

A prison pamphlet with praises the Waikeria Prison riot has been referred to police. Photo / Brett Phibbs

A newsletter distributed to prisoners praising the Waikeria riot for reforming "the prison to the ground" has been referred to the police over concerns it could incite a riot.

And Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis has accused Te Paati Māori of condoning the pamphlet which appears to quote co-leader Rawiri Waititi.

Waititi rubbished Davis' claims and said the quote used in the document was actually one often attributed to former United States President Thomas Jefferson.

The February newsletter from abolitionist group People Against Prisons Aotearoa's (Papa) was reported to a Corrections officer by an inmate at Spring Hill who was concerned about its contents.

After reviewing the document, Corrections referred it to police.

The newsletter - seen by the Herald - called the six-day standoff at Waikeria Prison which saw 17 men burn down part of the facility an "uprising".

It tells prisoners how peaceful and persistent collective action could effect change and urged them to form political committees to discuss grievances and work as a group to address them.

As the document goes on, its language becomes more radical.

"The prison director will look like a cruel bully if they ignore your collective action. The point of these actions is persistence. You are showing you are united, strong and will not give up."

A section underlined by a prisoner reads: "We will not tolerate being intimidated any more."

Further on in the document, it says: "They were burning the unit down to take a stand for future generations".

"It might seem extreme that the Waikeria Uprising protesters gave up on the complaints system and torched the unit instead. But they succeeded where everyone else has failed."

After quoting some of the Waikeria rioters' manifesto, the newsletter attributes the quote "when injustice becomes law, defiance becomes duty" to Waititi.

Waititi told the Herald it was actually a quote favoured by Martin Luther King and is often attributed to Thomas Jefferson.

The Māori Party is writing to the Speaker of the House to ask the record of yesterday's Question Time be amended after an attack from Davis following a patsy supplementary.

"I said from the beginning that politicians involving themselves in some Corrections matters would only serve to embolden and encourage more events that endanger the lives of prisoners and staff," Davis said in the House.

Waititi went to Waikeria during the riot to meet the inmates and offered to negotiate their surrender.

But he had "no idea" about the newsletter and had nothing to do with it.

He suspected Davis' attack was an attempt to draw focus from questions about the judge ruling a female inmate's treatment was "inhumane" and that the poor conditions at Waikeria were found to be unacceptable in 2019.

A Corrections spokeswoman said in a statement safety was their "top priority".

"We take all potential threats to the safety and security of our people, prisoners and sites seriously."

Papa did not respond to requests for comment.